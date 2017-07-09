

One more game, then school is out for a few days.

The All-Star break is just about here, and the Twins have their equipment bags out in the clubhouse for packing. After today, the next time they will see each other is Thursday, when they head to Houston for a three-game series against the Astros.

Many players are staying in the area during break. Several are headed north to cabins. But some are headed to other parts of the country. The longest commute belongs to Hector Santiago, who will spend the break in Puerto Rico. Players will scatter from the clubhouse after the game.

A win today, and the Twins will head into the break in second place in the AL Central, at worst 2.5 games behind first-place Cleveland. And they will be challenged to keep up with them for the rest of the month. In addition to Houston, the Twins play host to the Yankees and head to Chavez Ravine to face the Dodgers before the month is over.

The Twins have been one of the surprise teams in the league this season, and the next few weeks will be the latest test of their legitimacy. If they can get through this gauntlet and remain in co contention, it will make things very interesting in the AL Central.

Three players - Ervin Santana, Miguel Sano and Brandon Kintzler - are headed for the Miami to play in the All-Star Game. Sano, who is participating in the home run derby, had the bats he's using in the contest out in front of his stall yesterday. One of the bats is painted in the colors of the America League team. Cute.

Zack Granite, after his 11-pitch at bat on Saturday, gets his first major league start today. Kyle Gibson will try to make it five straight starts in which he hasn't allowed more than three earned runs.

And the Twins will try to enter the break on a winning note.



Orioles

Seth Smith, RF

Manny Machado, 3B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Adam Jones, CF

Mark Trumbo, DH

Trey Mancini, 1B

Hyun Soo Kim, LF

Caleb Joseph, C

Ruben Tejada, SS

Ubaldo Jimenez, RHP

Twins

Brian Dozier, 2B

Robbie Grossman, DH

Max Kepler, RF

Miguel Sano, 3B

Jason Castro, C

Kennys Vargas, 1B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Zack Granite, CF

Kyle Gibson, RHP