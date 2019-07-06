C.J. Cron doubled twice on Friday night, which might make someone think he feels pretty good. But that’s not the case.

“That’s a very surface-level way to look at it — ‘He got two hits, he should be fine,’ “ Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “There were times earlier in that game when he did not look like himself at all, swinging the bat.”

Baldelli considered pulling Cron before the game ended, in fact. And after the game, the Twins decided that their first baseman needs some time to let his swollen right thumb heal. Cron was placed on the injured list on Saturday morning, and outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. was brought back from Class AAA Rochester.

“It’s been going on for a little while. This is not a typical bruised thumb,” Baldelli said. “Hitters, you get jammed one day and up with a pretty sore thumb. … We were all in agreement that it needs a little time.”

He’ll have at least 10 days, meaning Cron is eligible to return for the Twins’ first home game after the All-Star break, though “there’s really no way to know” if he will heal that fast, Baldelli said. “This could be something that in some way, shape or form lingers for a little while. These aren’t the kinds of things that just go away after a few days.”

Until then, Wade will fill in, rearranging the Twins’ defense once again. Wade will start in left field on Saturday, with Luis Arraez handling third base and Miguel Sano moving to first base.

Here are the lineups for the second of three games with Texas:

RANGERS

Choo RF

Calhoun LF

Andrus SS

Gallo CF

Mazara DH

Odor 2B

Cabrera 3B

Guzman 1B

Mathis C

Chavez RHP

TWINS

Kepler RF

Polanco SS

Cruz DH

Arraez 3B

Sano 1B

Wade LF

Schoop 2B

Castro C

Buxton CF

Pineda RHP