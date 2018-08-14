TWO-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM

RHP Jake Odorizzi (4-7, 4.50 ERA) vs. RHP Jameson Taillon (9-8, 3.63)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM

RHP Jose Berrios (11-8, 3.51) vs. RHP Chris Archer (4-5, 4.36)

TWINS UPDATE

Berrios is 8-2 with a 2.79 ERA during night games and 3-6 with a 4.77 ERA during day games. … The Twins’ 2-5 road trip left them 21-38 away from Target Field. They are 33-24 at home. … 3B Miguel Sano is 13-for-41 (.317) in his past 12 games despite an 0-for-4 Sunday in Detroit. … 2B Logan Forsythe is 15-for-37 (.405) in 11 games and has a 10-game hit streak since coming over from the Dodgers in the Brian Dozier trade. Dozier (17) and Joe Mauer (10) are the only other Twins with double-digit hit streaks this season. … Odorizzi pitched 4⅓ innings in the Twins’ 7-4 win against Pittsburgh on April 4.

PIRATES UPDATE

The Pirates are five games behind in the NL wild-card race and made some moves at the nonwaiver trade deadline, picking up Archer from Tampa Bay and reliever Keone Kela from Texas. … The Pirates are 12-3 against AL teams, including 7-1 on the road. … Pittsburgh outfielders have an NL-leading 27 assists, and Starling Marte (10) is tied for the league lead. … Taillon beat the Twins in the Pirates home opener on April 3. … Former Twin reliever Buddy Boshers was recalled from the minors on Saturday. … Team hitting leaders are outfielders Corey Dickerson (.305) and Gregorio Polanco (19 home runs and 65 RBI).

La VELLE E. NEAL III