Johnson at a glance

Age: 47

Hometown: Sherwood, Ark.

College: Arkansas-Monticello, degree in marketing. Dallas Baptist, master’s in kinesiology.

Family: wife Angie; children Ryan, Anna, Ava.

2017-18: Pitching coach, University of Arkansas. Team was national runner-up last season.

2016: Pitching coach, Mississippi State. Six Bulldogs pitchers were taken in the 2016 MLB draft.

2012-15: Pitching coach, Dallas Baptist. Division I in baseball, the program had five pitchers taken in the first 12 rounds in 2015.

2009-11: Pitching coach, Central Arkansas.