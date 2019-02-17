Johnson at a glance
Age: 47
Hometown: Sherwood, Ark.
College: Arkansas-Monticello, degree in marketing. Dallas Baptist, master’s in kinesiology.
Family: wife Angie; children Ryan, Anna, Ava.
2017-18: Pitching coach, University of Arkansas. Team was national runner-up last season.
2016: Pitching coach, Mississippi State. Six Bulldogs pitchers were taken in the 2016 MLB draft.
2012-15: Pitching coach, Dallas Baptist. Division I in baseball, the program had five pitchers taken in the first 12 rounds in 2015.
2009-11: Pitching coach, Central Arkansas.
