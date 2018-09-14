– Gabriel Moya on Thursday had gone where no Twins opener had gone before.

He stranded a runner in the first inning before retiring the side in order in the second. That’s called two scoreless innings in this game, and Moya was the first Twin to do so in the four times they have used a reliever to start a game before handing the ball to the primary pitcher.

Then that pitcher, lefthander Stephen Gonsalves did not give up a hit during his time on the mound.

The Twins couldn’t have crafted it any better. The opener fed seamlessly into the primary pitcher, and there were five hitless innings to show for it.

Then there was the rest of the story.

Gonsalves needed 69 pitches to get through three innings. He walked a batter who scored on a fielding error for an unearned run. The Twins led 2-1 through five innings, then the bullpen imploded in the sixth as the Royals took the lead and won 6-4.

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez is congratulated at home plate by Hunter Dozier after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning

Alan Busenitz started the sixth for the Twins. Hunter Dozier doubled. Salvador Perez homered to left, and Jorge Bonifacio made it back-to-back homers as Kansas City took a 4-2 lead.

Matt Magill replaced Busenitz and gave up a run on two hits, including an RBI single by Adalberto Mondesi. Magill was replaced by Andrew Vasquez, who hit Alex Gordon with a pitch before getting Dozier, the 10th batter of the inning, to strike out on a foul tip to end the inning.

By the end of the sixth inning, the Twins had used five pitchers. That’s easily absorbable during September baseball when rosters can be expanded. Before then, it could ruin a bullpen — or send it down a path that leads to catcher Chris Gimenez and his 82 miles per hour fastballs entering the game.

Five innings into Thursday’s game, and the Twins were in the same position they were the night before. They had the lead while holding the opponent to no hits.

But the situations couldn’t have been more different.

While Twins righthander Jake Odorizzi started on Wednesday and pitched into the eighth inning, Moya opened for Gonsalves. .

Gonsalves pitched three innings, giving up that unearned run while striking out four. But that line was deceiving, too. Gonsalves batted command issues throughout his outing. He worked out of a jam in which he walked the first two batters of the fourth then uncorked a wild pitch that allowed them to advance to second and third. He tap danced his way out of that one, getting two flyouts and a soft liner to end the inning. But he threw 31 pitches to do so. He got two quick strikeouts in the fifth before walking Merrifield then watching a grounder to Polanco deflect to center field faster than a Lionel Messi volley in soccer.

Gonsalves struck out Alex Gordon to end the fifth — giving him three strikeouts in the inning — but running his pitch count to 69 in just three innings of work.

Molitor had no choice to go to the bullpen, which was a mess Thursday.

The Twins entered the game 9-19 on the road since the All-Star break. They have won one road series since mid-June.

So their goal was to change their fortunes on the road. And that didn’t work out so well for them on Thursday.