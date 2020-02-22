– Twins righthander Fernando Romero is not in spring training because of a customs issue that arose as he attempted to enter the United States, the club announced on Saturday.

"He's still not here and won't be joining us for the foreseeable future," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "I can't give you an exact date because I don't know when he is going to get here.

"He flew here for spring training and was turned around at customs."

Romero has to resubmit documents to obtain a work visa to enter the country, a process that's expected to take weeks. Therefore, the club is preparing for the possibility that Romero will not be part of the major league camp.

The Twins had hoped Romero would battle for a spot in their bullpen. He boarded a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to Atlanta shortly before pitchers and catchers were scheduled to report on Feb. 12, where he planned to board a plane for Fort Myers. That's when Romero ran into problems at customs and was sent back home. The Twins said Romero was not charged with any crimes.

He will work out occasionally at the club's academy in Boca Chica while awaiting approval for a new visa. And he could be used on March 7, when the Twins and Tigers play an exhibition game in the Dominican Republic.

Romero is 3-4 with a 5.17 ERA in 26 major league games, 11 as a starter. He failed to win a spot in the bullpen last year and spent most of the season at Class AAA Rochester. He worked over his mechanics while with the Red Wings, and the Twins were encouraged during a late season callup.

He had a chance to win a job in the Twins bullpen in this camp, especially after the club traded hard-throwing righthander Brusdar Graterol to the Dodgers as part of a deal for righthander Kenta Maeda. But he'll begin the season at Rochester and earn a promotion.

"It's definitely disappointing to not have him here in camp," Baldelli said. "He made some very nice adjustments, and we already know what kind of ability he has. When he gets here I'm looking forward to watching him throw. We're going to make the best of a situation that's imperfect.

"Hopefully he comes into camp ready to go and feeling good and building off what he was doing at the end of last year because he looked really good."

Romero used a tourist visa in January when he came to Minneapolis for TwinsFest.