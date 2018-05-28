The Twins picked up Taylor Motter off waivers from the Mariners, hours after being swept in Seattle.
Motter, an infielder, played in eight games for Seattle this season, hitting .267 (4-for-15) with one home run.
He will report to Class AAA Rochester.
