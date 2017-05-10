The Twins claimed lefthanded pitcher Adam Wilk off waivers from the Mets on Wednesday, and he could start for them on Saturday in Cleveland.

Wilk gave up six runs in a 7-0 loss to the Marlins on Saturday when he was called up from Class AAA Las Vegas and started in place of suspended pitcher Matt Harvey.

He has allowed 11 home runs in 30 major league innings.

Wilk, 29, started six games for Las Vegas this season. He had a 2-3 record with a 5.91 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 innings.

Wilk, who will wear uniform No. 39, has played parts of four seasons in the majors with the Mets, Tigers and Angels. His big league record is 0-4 with a 7.20 ERA.

He will join the Twins on Thursday in Chicago, and they will make a roster move then.