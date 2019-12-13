– A couple of notes as we wrap up “The Scott Boras Show,” er, the winter meetings.

• The Twins have five spots open on their 40-man roster but did not select a player in the annual Rule 5 draft held Thursday.

And the Twins did not lose anyone in the major league phase of the draft. Righthander Griffin Jax was believed to have had the best chance of being selected, but remains with the organization and should open the season at Class AA Pensacola.

The Twins did lose two players during the minor league portion of the draft: infielder Brian Schales to Detroit and righthander Andriu Marin to Texas.

• Derek Falvey, the Twins president of baseball operations, said progress was made in the search for a new bench coach and assistant pitching coach. With the help of manager Rocco Baldelli, the Twins spoke to a few candidates during the week.

“Yes. I think that was one of the other key initiatives for us as we got together, especially as we got together with Rocco here and other staff,” Falvey said.

“We had some conversations. I would say that was part of our goal here, was to spend more time on that front.”

LA VELLE E. NEAL III