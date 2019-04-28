GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
C.J. Cron, Twins
The first baseman went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer that gave the Twins the lead for good.
BY THE NUMBERS
11 Consecutive victories for the Twins over Baltimore.
16 Homers by Cron over the past two seasons that have given his team a lead, out of 35.
436 In feet, the distance of Marwin Gonzalez’s home run in the eighth inning.
ON DECK
Kyle Gibson is 5-2 with a 4.69 ERA in his first 10 starts vs. the Orioles, including a victory last Sunday in Baltimore.
BIRD BASHING
Twins’ longest winning streaks vs. one opponent:
17 Boston, 1965-67
16 Detroit, 2002-03
14 Tampa Bay, 2004-06
12 Detroit, 1988-89
11 Baltimore, 2018-current
11 Tampa Bay, 2002-03