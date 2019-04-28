GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

C.J. Cron, Twins

The first baseman went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer that gave the Twins the lead for good.

BY THE NUMBERS

11 Consecutive victories for the Twins over Baltimore.

16 Homers by Cron over the past two seasons that have given his team a lead, out of 35.

436 In feet, the distance of Marwin Gonzalez’s home run in the eighth inning.

ON DECK

Kyle Gibson is 5-2 with a 4.69 ERA in his first 10 starts vs. the Orioles, including a victory last Sunday in Baltimore.

BIRD BASHING

Twins’ longest winning streaks vs. one opponent:

17 Boston, 1965-67

16 Detroit, 2002-03

14 Tampa Bay, 2004-06

12 Detroit, 1988-89

11 Baltimore, 2018-current

11 Tampa Bay, 2002-03