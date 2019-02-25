

Righthander Kyle Gibson this morning took the mound at Hammond Stadium to throw a simulated game, the latest step in his progression to getting in a spring training game.

Gibson's offseason was marred by a bout of E. coli, which led to a weight loss of 15-20 pounds. So the Twins are taking things slow with Gibson while he hits the weight room to regain lost strength. He eventually will be folded into the rotation, so no one is worried about him missing a few early games.

The Twins also are taking things easy with catcher Jason Castro as he returns following knee surgery that cost him most of last season. But he's in the lineup today against the Orioles. The plan is for him to work with the starting rotation, and Jose Berrios is on the mound today, making his spring debut.

By the way, if you count out the days until Opening Day, Berrios already is in line to pitch against Cleveland in the season opener on March 28 against Cleveland.

Today's game is on radio only.

Orioles

Cedric Mullins, CF

Joey Richard, RF

Renato Nunez, 3B

DJ Stewart, DH

Austin Wynns, C

Jace Peterson, 1B

Eric Young, Jr., LF

Richie Martin, SS

Drew Jackson, 2B

Nate Karns, RHP

Twins

Jorge Polanco, SS

Jason Castro, C

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Eddie Rosario, DH

C.J. Cron, 1B

Byron Buxton, CF

Willians Astudillo, 3B

Jake Cave, RF

Brent Rooker, LF

Jose Berrios, RHP