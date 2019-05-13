Just walked past Jake Cave in the Twins clubhouse, and he was packing his bags; the outfielder has been optioned to Class AAA Rochester.

Tyler Duffey, who was the 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader against Detroit, is back from Rochester to bolster the pitching staff.

Nelson Cruz had an MRI on his sore wrist today and said there were no issues; he is not in the starting lineup tonight, however, as the Twins meet the Angels (6:40 p.m., FSN) at Target Field.

With Cruz out, C.J. Cron moves to third in the order against Angels lefty Tyler Skaggs. Willians Astudillo will play third and Ehire Adrianza shortstop. Mitch Garver leads off as the DH; and Jason Castro, at catcher, and left fielder Eddie Rosario are the only lefthanded hitters in the lineup.

Jonathan Schoop (sore left shoulder) is not in the lineup for the second consecutive game, but could play, said manager Rocco Baldelli.

Jose Berrios (6-1, 2.53 ERA) goes for victory No. 7.

The lineups, with Shohei Ohtani's name misspelled.