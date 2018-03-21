Dessa will sing the national anthem at the Twins home opener on April 5 at Target Field, and the gold medal-winning U.S. men's curling rink will throw ceremonial first pitches.

The Olympic gold medal rink includes lead John Landsteiner, second Matt Hamilton, alternate Joe Polo, third Tyler George and skip John Shuster (above), who counted five in the eighth end to clinch the gold medal against Sweden.

Dessa (above) is a rapper, singer, writer and member of the Minneapolis Doomtree collective. She was also slated to sing the anthem last year, but went on the disabled list at the last minute because of illness.

First 30,000 fans in attendance for the 3:10 p.m. game against Seattle get black Twins hoodies. Gates open at 1 p.m.

The team also announced breakfast on the plaza from 6-9 a.m., a flyover by four Air Force T-38s, and "God Bless America" to be performed by Air Guard Technical Sergeant Ryan Ringwelski.

The Olympic curlers will sing "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" during the seventh inning stretch. It's unclear who will be holding the broom for that effort.