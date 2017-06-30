– The Twins hadn’t actually witnessed the Jason Vargas phenomenon in person this season. They’re probably believers now.

Vargas, a veteran lefthanded changeup specialist, extended the most effective stretch of pitching of his career on Friday, outperforming Twins ace Ervin Santana and leading the Kansas City Royals to within a game of the Twins in the AL Central with an 8-1 victory at Kauffman Stadium.

Vargas had allowed more than three earned runs only once in 15 previous starts this season, and the Twins never came close to denting that record on Friday. Only Vargas’ own slip-ups — he walked two batters in the third inning, and the leadoff hitter in the fifth — allowed Minnesota any semblance of a threat. Miguel Sano cashed in on the first one by rifling a single into left field, scoring Max Kepler. But Vargas simply resumed mowing down Twins hitters, and no other Minnesota player ever reached third base.

The game looked like a classic pitchers duel between two savvy veterans on paper, one that even might settle the question of who should start for the American League in the upcoming All-Star Game. But if those were the stakes, Vargas hit the jackpot, allowing just two singles over seven innings, while Santana probably sacrificed his claim to the job.

The Twins righthander, a former Royal, didn’t allow a hit through the first three innings. But it took only four pitches for Santana’s night to turn completely around, and send the Twins to their fourth loss in five games.

First came a 1-1 slider to Jorge Bonifacio, leading off the fourth inning, a pitch that the rookie outfielder lined into right field for Kansas City’s first hit. After a slider to Lorenzo Cain missed the strike zone, Santana tried a fastball, and Cain chopped a one-hopper to the mound, an easy double play. But Santana gloved it, turned, and threw wildly toward second base, the ball sailing over Brian Dozier’s head and into right field. The error moved Bonifacio to third base, and set the stage for Santana’s next pitch: A high fastball that Eric Hosmer somehow reached and drove the opposite way.

It slid just inside the foul pole for a three-run homer, but left fielder Eddie Rosario wasn’t buying it, gesturing to umpires that the ball had drifted foul. Replay proved him wrong, though, and the Royals were ahead for good. The homer seemed to bother the normally unflappable Santana, who surrendered four singles to the next six batters, piling a couple more runs on KC’s total.

His night was over two innings later, when Mike Moustakas connected on a long home run to right field, and Alcides Escobar tripled into right center, Escobar scoring when Alan Busenitz relieved Santana, now 10-5 on the season, and surrendered a sacrifice fly.

The outing plumped Santana’s ERA to above 3.00 for the first time this season, after leading the league in April. Vargas, meanwhile, left the game to a rousing ovation from the 34,322 in attandance, his own ERA trimmed down to 2.22.

Alan Busenitz pitched the final 2⅔ innings for the Twins, making him the only reliever they used going into Saturday’s doubleheader.