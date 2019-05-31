– One reason the Twins called up lefthander Devin Smeltzer to start on Tuesday was to push the rotation back a day, ensuring that lefthander Martin Perez was well-rested before his next start, which came on Thursday against the Rays.

If anything, it ensured that Perez should really be rested for his next outing, expected to be next week at Cleveland.

That’s because Perez was knocked out in the third inning as the Rays rolled to a 14-3 laugher, the 11-run difference tying for the largest against the Twins this season.

The Rays entered the game with just 241 runs scored - 83 fewer than the Twins. But they pounded out 16 hits against Twins pitching on Thursday.

Perez threw 63 pitches, getting only eight outs before manager Rocco Baldelli signaled for the bullpen in the third inning. His replacement Zack Littell, gave up five runs in the fourth before settling in.

But it was in those third and fourth innings during which Tampa Bay sent a whopping 19 batters to the plate.

Perez saw his ERA climb from 2.95 to 3.71 during his shortest outing as a Twin. He pitched a scoreless first inning then breezed through a nine-pitch second before he fell apart in the third inning. After looking sharp for two innings and getting a strikeout to open the third, Perez fell behind the next three batters 2-0 before giving up a single and two walks.

The bases were loaded for Austin Meadows, who attacked a first pitch fastball and sent it past a diving C.J. Cron at first base. The ball took an odd bounce off the wall and got by Max Kepler, ensuring that all three runners scored to give the Rays a 3-0 lead.

Perez could not stop the bleeding. Travis d’Arnaud hit a RBI single. Brandon Lowe added a two run single. Tampa Bay led 6-0, forcing Baldelli out of the dugout with his hook.

It set Astros righthander Charlie Morton for success. Morton, a target of the Twins during the offseason, spoke before the matchup that he felt his style of pitching worked well against aggressive hitting teams like the Twins. He was a prophet as he sailed for seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

The top five Twins hitters were a combined 0-for-15 against Morton, who improved to 6-0. It didn’t help that shortstop Jorge Polanco didn’t play on Thursday because of illness, but a team that has improvised when Baldelli has had to repurpose the lineup had no answers against Tampa Bay.

Littell replaced Perez and promptly gave up five runs in the fourth inning as the Twins fell behind 11-0. He made some corrections and embraced the mop-up role he was asked to fill, throwing scoreless innings in the fifth and six before Tampa Bay scored three runs in the seventh, two coming on Ji-Man Choi’s two-run homer.

Littell gave up eight runs over 31/3 innings as the took the bullet on a long night at Tropicana Field. The Twins will likely contemplate calling up a fresh arm in time for Friday’s game, in which staff ace Jose Berrios will take the ball.

Rays designated hitter Tommy Pham left the game after the fourth inning with a lower left leg cramp.