The Twins open the 2018 season in Baltimore on March 29, and will have their home opener on April 5 against the Seatle Mariners.
The 2018 schedule was revealed today.
After three games in Baltimore, the Twins play two in Pittsburgh before heading back to Minnesota for a 10-game homestand.
One of the schedule's highlights is a two-game series against Cleveland in Hiram Birthorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on April 17-18. The series, previously announced, will be home games for the Twins.
The Twins will have interleague games at home against Cincinnati (April 27-29), St. Louis (May 15-16), Milwaukee (May 18-20) and PIttsburgh (Aug. 14-15).
Their most attractive road trip is at the Chicago Cubs (June 29-July 1) and Milwaukee (July 2-4.)
