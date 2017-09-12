The Twins open the 2018 season in Baltimore on March 29, and will have their home opener on April 5 against the Seatle Mariners.

The 2018 schedule was revealed today.

After three games in Baltimore, the Twins play two in Pittsburgh before heading back to Minnesota for a 10-game homestand.

One of the schedule's highlights is a two-game series against Cleveland in Hiram Birthorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on April 17-18. The series, previously announced, will be home games for the Twins.

The Twins will have interleague games at home against Cincinnati (April 27-29), St. Louis (May 15-16), Milwaukee (May 18-20) and PIttsburgh (Aug. 14-15).

Their most attractive road trip is at the Chicago Cubs (June 29-July 1) and Milwaukee (July 2-4.)