– After a 78-win season produced the lowest attendance in Target Field history last year, the Twins “realize we have a lot of work to do” to win fans back, team president Dave St. Peter said Monday. They’re starting by offering full-season ballpark access at cut-rate prices.

The Twins on Monday began selling “Twins passes” for the 2019 season, ticket plans that allow fans to get into Target Field as many as 79 times this year for a flat fee. It’s a season-long extension of their popular ballpark-pass programs from the past two Aprils, but this version, available only for the next few weeks, come with an added bonus: A seat.

“We’ve had some nice success with the subscription product the last couple of years. We view it as a trend — the future of ticketing,” St. Peter said. “Fans want flexibility, to be assured of a seat whenever they want to come out to the park. This year, we’re giving them that, and we’re anxious to see how people react.”

The passes must be purchased for an entire season (Opening Day and Joe Mauer Day on June 15 excluded), no matter how many games you attend. They’re available without a seat for $294, with an upper-deck seat for $494 and with a lower-deck seat for $894 for the season, billed monthly. That means a fan attending every game could get into the ballpark for as little as $3.72 per game, and could have an upper-deck seat for $7.52 or a lower-deck seat for $11.32.

“It’s based on fan research. There’s a new generation of fans who just want access to the ballpark, who like to watch the game from various different spots, or hang out at the Bat & Barrel [public bar] or Hrbek’s,” said St. Peter, who watched attendance drop to 1,959,187 last season, the Twins’ lowest since 2004. “We recognize we need to find ways to connect with younger fans, to push our attendance back to a level that’s representative of the market.”

Passes are electronic and non-transferrable, so they won’t be available on secondary markets. Pass holders with seat benefits can request a seat beginning one week before the game, or simply show up at the park. Tickets from the Twins’ stock of unsold seats will be assigned randomly — though all will be in the infield area or in foul territory — and fans attending with fellow pass-holders can use an app to request that they be seated together.

And what if the Twins find themselves in a pennant race in September, and there are no unsold seats to distribute?

“I’d put that in the category of a really good problem to have,” St. Peter said.