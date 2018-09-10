THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

Monday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830 AM

RHP Kyle Gibson (7-12, 3.74) vs. LHP J.A. Happ (15-6, 3.90)

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830 AM

Opener/primary pitcher vs RHP Sonny Gray (10-8, 4.96)

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830 AM

RHP Jake Odorizzi (5-10, 4.57) vs RHP Luis Severino (17-7, 3,52)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins were swept in a four-game series in New York in April, continuing their recent run of futility against the Yankees. The Twins have lost seven consecutive games to the Yankees, going back to last September. During that span, they have been outscored 51-17. ... Tyler Austin, then with the Yankees, appeared in three of the four games in the April series, going 4-for-13 with two homers and seven RBI. ... Robbie Grossman has 21 doubles, one shy of tying his career high. ... The Twins are 16-15 against the AL East, including 10-4 at home.

YANKEES UPDATE

Happ is 5-0 with a 3.10 ERA in seven starts since joining the Yankees but has had a few lucky breaks along the way. ... Luis Severino was 13-2 earlier this season, but over his past 11 starts he’s 4-5 with a 6.83 ERA. That includes Wednesday against Oakland when he was knocked out in the third inning. ... Former Twin Aaron Hicks has 24 homers for the Yankees but entered Sunday in an 0-for-9 skid. ... The Yankees lead the majors in home runs and sacrifice flies and are second in walks.

LA VELLE E. NEAL III