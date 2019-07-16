TWO-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

Both games on FSN and 830-AM

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Michael Pineda (6-4, 4.56 ERA) vs. LHP Steven Matz (5-6, 4.89)

Wednesday 12:10 p.m.: LHP Martin Perez (8-3, 4.26) vs. LHP Jason Vargas (3-5, 4.23)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (58-34) split two games against the Mets (42-51) in New York on April 9 and 10. … Miguel Sano is batting .368 during his 11-game hitting streak. … Perez ended a six-start winless streak July 5 when he beat the Rangers, but he still has a 6.32 ERA over his past seven starts. … The Twins are 3-4 in interleague play this season.

METS UPDATE

Matz’s turn in the rotation was moved up one day after RHP Zack Wheeler went on the injured list because of shoulder fatigue. Matz has never faced the Twins, and the injured C.J. Cron is the only current Twins player he has faced. … Vargas, 8-4 with a 3.80 ERA in 20 games vs. the Twins, gave up a season-high six earned runs Friday in a loss to the Marlins. Vargas was drafted by the Twins in the 43rd round in 2001 but did not sign. … Rookie 1B Pete Alonso has 30 home runs and 69 RBI, and he set the MLB record for home runs at the All-Star break by a rookie.

La VELLE E. NEAL III