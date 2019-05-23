Nelson Cruz’s plans to take batting practice were scuttled by Wednesday’s rain, but Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said that wouldn’t necessarily change the designated hitter’s return date.

“Not getting on the field, it’s not really that big a deal,” he said. “It’s probably more positive than anything, ultimately.”

The Twins will wait until Cruz has his left wrist examined again Friday afternoon before making any decisions about his status.

“I’m sure he’ll have some activity to go through Friday, and then we can talk more about it,” Baldelli said.