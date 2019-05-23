Nelson Cruz’s plans to take batting practice were scuttled by Wednesday’s rain, but Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said that wouldn’t necessarily change the designated hitter’s return date.
“Not getting on the field, it’s not really that big a deal,” he said. “It’s probably more positive than anything, ultimately.”
The Twins will wait until Cruz has his left wrist examined again Friday afternoon before making any decisions about his status.
“I’m sure he’ll have some activity to go through Friday, and then we can talk more about it,” Baldelli said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Lillard, Kemba, LeBron among noteworthy All-NBA picks
Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden were unanimous selections to an All-NBA team that could mean big payoffs for Damian Lillard and Kemba Walker.
Wolves
Towns misses out on All-NBA selection, $32 million in raises
The Wolves center lost out on third-team honors to Jazz center Rudy Gobert.
Sports
Nadal opens bid for 12th French Open title against qualifier
Rafael Nadal will start his campaign for a record-extending 12th title at the French Open against a qualifier. And if he makes it to the second round of the clay-court Grand Slam, another qualifier will be waiting.
Golf
Defending champ Wallace 1 shot off lead at Made In Denmark
Coming off his best finish at a major, Matt Wallace shot a 4-under 67 Thursday and was one stroke off the first-round lead at the start of his defense of the Made In Denmark event on the European Tour.
Sports
If the MIAC is kicking out St. Thomas, why not St. John's as well?
A persistent question from those with both a vested and casual interest in the ongoing story of the MIAC booting St. Thomas out of the…