SAN DIEGO -- Nelson Cruz was named to the All-MLB team on Tuesday as the designated hitter.

Major League Baseball compiled the team with fan and "expert" voting each counting 50 percent.

Cruz has already won the Edgar Martinez Award as the top designated hitter in 2019.

Cruz, who hit 41 home runs amd 108 RBI for the Twins, was joined on the All-MLB team by Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Yankees second baseman D.J. LeMahieu, Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts and Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon. Outfielders were Mike Trout of the Angels, Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers and Christian Yelich of the Brewers; and the catcher was Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto.

Starting pitchers were Jacob de Grom of the Mets; Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole of Houston; and Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg of Washington. The relievers were Kirby Yates of San Diego and Josh Hader of Milwaukee.