Miguel Sano’s next game will be with the Rochester Red Wings.

The Twins on Friday sent Sano to their AAA affiliate on Friday after he retuned from the Dominican Republic, where he spent four days tending to a sick family member. Sano arrived in Fort Myers on Thursday night and traveled to Rochester today.

He won’t be in the lineup for the Red Wings tonight but could play Saturday.

In 19 games at Fort Myers. Sano hit .328 with two homers and 12 RBI. He also has lost about 20 pounds as the Twins sent him to their year round facility for him to get in better shape and work on his swing. Read Joe Christensen's piece for more details about Sano's challenges.

This ordeal began in spring training, when Sano reported to camp after having a rod inserted in his left leg during the offseason. He wieghed in at 293 pounds, as did little off-season conditioning while rehabbing from surgery.

He broke camp with the Twins but hit .203 over 37 games, striking out 66 times. He also spent time on the disabled list with a hamstring strain. The Twins then decided to send him to Fort Myers on June 14 to re-boot his season. By all accounts, he has been a model teammate and has taken the challenge seriously.

Sano was on a two-games-on-one-day-off playing schedule. All indications are that his playing time will increase with the Red Wings.

Taylor Motter also is here, as he takes the place of righthander Fernando Romero on the roster. This should be temporary until Ervin Santana is added to the roster next week.

Check back here for any update out of the clubhouse!

Twins

Joe Mauer, 1B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Brian Dozier, 2B

Eduardo Escobar, 3B

Robbie Grossman, RF

Mitch Garver, DH

Max Kepler, CF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Bobby Wilson, C

Kyle Gibson, EHP

Royals

Whit Merrifield, 2B

Jorge Bonifacio, RF

Moose, 3B

Salvy, C

Lucas Duda, DH

Hunter Dozier, 1B

Alex Gordon, LF

Rosell Herrera, CF

Alcides Escobar, SS

Danny Duffy, LHP