FORT MYERS, Fla. -- We're going to have baseball tonight. And it's not gonna stop until September...or October. The Twins are set to play the Gophers in an exhibition game at Hammond Stadium (5 p.m., WCCO Radio).

Since the "official" Grapefruit opener is tomorrow, tonight's game is sort of an "exhibition" exhibition.

The Gophers flew down last night and will fly out right after the game so they can play TCU in a three game series at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Consequently, Gophers coach John Anderson left behind his three best pitchers to prepare for the Horned Frogs. He's going to let some of his young pitchers get experience tonight.

That should be interesting against prospect parade of Twins players, led by former No. 1 pick Royce Lewis (pictured). Ryan Jeffers, Trevor Larnach and Brent Rooker also are in the lineup.

Anderson saw Larnach in the lineup and cringed. Larnach, playing for Oregon State, got his shots in against the Gophers in the NCAA tournament in 2018. It became a talking point when Anderson met with Twins manager Rocco Baldelli before the game.

"I told Rocco I didn't like seeing Larnach in the lineup," Anderson said. "I'm still having nightmares."

Gophers

Andrew Wilhite, LF

Zack Raabe, 2B

Jack Kelly, C

Ronald Sweeny, 1B

Jack Wassel, 3B

Jordan Kozicky, SS

Drew Hmielweski, CF

Gabe Knowles, DH

Easton Bertrand, RF

Trent Schoeberl, RHP

Twins

Royce Lewis, SS

Ryan Jeffers, C

Trevor Larnach, DH

Brent Rooker, LF

Travis Blankenhorn, 2B

Gilberto Celestino, CF

Zander Wiel, 1B

Jack Reinheimer, 3B

Jimmy Kerrigan, RF

Randy Dobnak, RHP