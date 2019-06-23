Lewis Thorpe, Class AAA Rochester: A lefthanded starter, the 23-year-old Australian was 3-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 13 starts through Thursday. He has an eye-popping 82 strikeouts in 65 innings. He was in the All-Star Futures Game last year while in Class AA.

Alex Kirilloff, Class AA Pensacola: The Twins’ top hitting prospect, and their first-round pick in 2016, missed a month because of a wrist injury and was just activated from the IL last week (missing 18 days because of an undisclosed malady). The lefthanded-hitting outfielder, 21, is hitting .261 this season with two homers and 12 RBI in 30 games.

Josh Winder, Class A Cedar Rapids: Winder was named to the Midwest League All-Star team, along with catcher Chris Williams and first baseman Gabe Snyder. A seventh-round choice out of VMI last year, the 22-year-old righthanded starter is 5-1 with a 2.50 ERA and has two complete games.