Class AAA Rochester (70-70): The Red Wings missed the International League playoffs. Kohl Stewart (8-6) led the team in wins, and the leading hitters were Wilin Rosario (20 HRs, 91 RBI, .300) and Zander Wiel (24-78-.254).

Class AA Pensacola (76-63): The Blue Wahoos made the Southern League playoffs. Brusdar Graterol (6-0, 1.71 ERA) and 2B Travis Blankenhorn (18-51-.278) were key contributors.

Class A Fort Myers (35-32): The Miracle missed the Florida State League playoffs. Top performers included Melvi Acosta (7-4, 2.85), Trevor Larnach (6-44-.316) and Lewin Diaz (13-36-.290).

Class A Cedar Rapids (39-31): The Kernels made the Midwest League playoffs. Jose Martinez (8-3, 2.98) led the team in victories and Gabe Snyder (19-58-.259) was the home run leader.

Rookie level: The Elizabethton Twins were 33-34 in the Appalachian League; the Gulf Coast League Twins were 30-21; and the Twins' rookie team in the Dominican Summer League finished 24-40.