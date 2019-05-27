TWO-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

Both games on FSN, 830-AM

Monday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Michael Pineda (4-3, 5.43 ERA) vs. LHP Gio Gonzalez (2-1, 2.39)

Tuesday 7:10 p.m.: LHP Martin Perez (7-1, 2.95) vs. Zach Davies (5-0, 2.43)

Twins update

The Twins (36-16) have won 11 of their past 12 games and are 19-6 in May. They need to win their remaining four games in May to tie the club record for victories in any month; the 1969 Twins went 23-7 in July. Their best record in May is 21-7 in 1990; those Twins followed that up by going 7-21 in June and finishing in last place. In 2015, the Twins went 20-7 in May. … The Twins had reached double digits in hits in 10 consecutive games before being held to six hits Sunday. … SS Jorge Polanco walked Sunday and has reached base in 17 of his past 18 games. … The Twins were 1-5 against the Brewers last season.

Brewers update

Milwaukee (30-24), which took the Dodgers to seven games in the NLCS last October, is coming off of a 9-1 romp over Philadelphia on Sunday in which the Brewers slugged five home runs, tying a season high. … The Brewers are 13-10 all-time at Target Field, including 2-1 last year. … OF Christian Yelich has hit a major league-leading 21 home runs, of which 15 have come during the first two pitches of an at-bat. … C Yasmani Grandal has four homers over his past 11 games, during which he is batting .313. … Gonzalez is 3-3 with a 6.43 ERA in eight career starts vs. the Twins.

La VELLE E. NEAL III