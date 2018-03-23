– Major League Baseball declined to discipline Miguel Sano after a lengthy investigation into an assault accusation.

The Twins third baseman had been the subject of an inquiry by MLB after being accused, on Twitter, of assault in a 2015 incident at Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka.

There was “insufficient evidence to support a disciplinary determination,” the commissioner’s office said in a release Friday.

Sano, in a release translated from Spanish, said: “I want to thank Major League Baseball for conducting a thorough investigation and I’m happy to put this behind me.”

Sano was accused Dec. 28, 2017, by a photographer who had shot occasional Twins games and player appearances, of trying to kiss her and forcibly pull her into a bathroom after an autograph appearance at a fan apparel store at Ridgedale on Oct. 3, 2015.

“No, he didn’t rape me, but he sure did assault me,” Betsy Bissen wrote in a Twitter post in December.

MLB immediately undertook an investigation under the two-year-old policy covering domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. The investigation was conducted solely by MLB security under the commissioner’s office.

The office of Commissioner Rob Manfred released a statement, saying it “completed its investigation into an assault allegation made against Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sanó. The comprehensive investigation included interviews of more than 20 individuals, including Sanó and the complainant, as well as a review of available documents, including communication records.

“At the conclusion of the investigation, the Office of the Commissioner found that there was insufficient evidence to support a disciplinary determination against Sanó, due to conflicting and inconsistent witness accounts and the absence of contemporaneous substantiation. Barring the receipt of any new information or evidence, the Office of the Commissioner will not impose discipline on Sanó in connection with the alleged incident.”

Sano was interviewed by investigators from Major League Baseball on Feb. 27.

“The Minnesota Twins fully support the joint MLB-MLBPA policy which governs serious matters of this nature,” a Twins release read. “The Twins are pleased that the Commissioner’s Office has concluded its investigation with respect to Miguel Sano. Miguel can now return his sole focus to the season ahead. Per team protocol, the Twins will not comment further on this matter.”

During a 2017 season in which he played just 114 games, Sano hit 28 home runs as the primary cleanup hitter and led the Twins with an .859 OPS.

He missed all but three games over the final six weeks last season because of a stress reaction in his left shin, and had a rod placed inside his leg in mid-November to stabilize the bone. He has been healthy enough to play during spring training.