Twins third baseman Miguel Sano had a surgical procedure Tuesday to repair a wound above his right heel, an injury suffered in a celebration following the Dominican baseball playoffs.

Sano, who had a debridement procedure at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, will resume baseball activities in mid-April and be sidelined until May, the team said. Debridement cleans the wound and removes infection. He will remain in Minnesota until later this week, then be in a hard boot for a week.

There were a dozen stitches in Sano’s right heel to protect a horizontal laceration when he reported to training camp on Feb. 17, so the team put him in a protective boot rather than having him take part in workouts.

Sano suffered the cut on the stairs leading to a stage in San Pedro de Macoris, near Sano’s Dominican Republic home, he said. Sano joined his hometown team, Estrellas Orientales, for the Dominican Winter League playoffs, batting .222 (10-for-45) with one home run and two doubles in 12 games, and he helped Estrellas win the league championship for the first time in 51 years.

Three days later, on Jan. 26, the city staged a “Cavalcade of Champions” through the town to celebrate, with the parade ending at a large stage near the city center. “The entire town came out. [At the stage], the president of the team called every player up, one by one, to say thank you for the support,” Sano explained through an interpreter Feb. 20. “Someone dropped liquid on the stage, someone else slipped, that person pushed me, I slipped down the starts and I caught my [heel] on them.”

The impact opened a significant cut just above Sano’s heel, but he didn’t realize it at first. “I didn’t even feel at it at the beginning, there was so much going on, so many people around me,” Sano said. “Then my wife noticed” that he was bleeding.

Marwin Gonzalez, signed Feb. 25 to a two-year, $21 million contract, is likely to take Sano’s starting spot at third base.