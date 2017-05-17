Something strange happened at the ballpark on Tuesday.

Joe Mauer was given a day off. And not a day off after a night game, or a day off after getting hit in the head by a pitch. He was given a day off after an off day.

Here's what's strangest: Nobody asked about it.

The modern baseball press corps is large. Tuesday marked the Twins returning from a successful road trip, in first place, and with no other major sporting events drawing reporters to other stories.

There were multiple TV cameras and the usual blend of print and online reporters. Manager Paul Molitor's office was crowded.

Mauer was out of the lineup. On a night after a day off. And nobody asked about it.

Everyone knew what the answer to the question would be: Molitor would say, as he has before, that he's looking for days to rest Mauer, and he might as well do it against a tough lefthander.

Remember when Twins fans screamed when Mauer was given a day off after a night game?

I didn't see a single mention on social media about this day of rest.

Despite hitting his first walkoff homer, Mauer is having a terrible season at the plate. He's on pace to set career-worsts in every major category.

It's not that no one cares about Mauer's decline. It's just that his struggles have become routine.

----------------

6 p.m. tonight we're doing the Russo-Souhan Show at Hell's Kitchen in downtown Minneapolis, leading into Barb Abney's Music From Hell. Please stop by, or listen later at MNSPN.com.

@Souhanstrib