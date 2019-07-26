MAKING IT A HABIT
The Twins, who had four three-homer games from April 1961 through July 2016, have now done it seven times in a span of three calendar years.
Date Player Opponent
5/17/63 Bob Allison at Cle
9/21/63 Harmon Killebrew at Bos
7/3/73 Tony Oliva at KC
7/6/07 Justin Morneau at CWS
8/1/16 Max Kepler at Cle
9/5/16 Brian Dozier vs. KC
6/13/17 Eddie Rosario vs. Sea
8/27/17 Byron Buxton at Tor
6/3/18 Eddie Rosario vs. Cle
6/6/19 Max Kepler at Cle
7/25/19 Nelson Cruz at CWS
