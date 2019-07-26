MAKING IT A HABIT

The Twins, who had four three-homer games from April 1961 through July 2016, have now done it seven times in a span of three calendar years.

Date Player Opponent

5/17/63 Bob Allison at Cle

9/21/63 Harmon Killebrew at Bos

7/3/73 Tony Oliva at KC

7/6/07 Justin Morneau at CWS

8/1/16 Max Kepler at Cle

9/5/16 Brian Dozier vs. KC

6/13/17 Eddie Rosario vs. Sea

8/27/17 Byron Buxton at Tor

6/3/18 Eddie Rosario vs. Cle

6/6/19 Max Kepler at Cle

7/25/19 Nelson Cruz at CWS