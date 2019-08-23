Rookie rundown

Major League Baseball rookie leaders in on-base percentage:

Yordan Alvarez, Houston .417

Luis Arraez, Twins .408

Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh .397

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego .379

Keston Hiura, Milwaukee .376

Pete Alonso, N.Y. Mets .372

Carson Kelly, Arizona .353

Garrett Cooper, Miami .353

Vladimir Guerrero, Toronto .352

Christian Walker, Arizona .343

(through Wednesday, minimum 230 plate appearances)