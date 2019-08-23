Rookie rundown
Major League Baseball rookie leaders in on-base percentage:
Yordan Alvarez, Houston .417
Luis Arraez, Twins .408
Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh .397
Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego .379
Keston Hiura, Milwaukee .376
Pete Alonso, N.Y. Mets .372
Carson Kelly, Arizona .353
Garrett Cooper, Miami .353
Vladimir Guerrero, Toronto .352
Christian Walker, Arizona .343
(through Wednesday, minimum 230 plate appearances)
