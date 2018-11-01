Johnny Field and Oliver Drake became Twins on the same day in August. They departed on the same day in November.

Field was claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Thursday, and Drake was claimed by the Rays, ending their tenures in Minnesota just two days short of three months after they began.

The transactions clear two spaces on the Twins’ roster one day before teams are allowed to begin signing free agents. Minnesota now has four vacancies on its 40-man roster.

Field, a 26-year-old outfielder who made his major-league debut with Tampa Bay in April, appeared in 21 games with the Twins, 15 of them starts, and batted .250 with three homers.

Drake, a 31-year-old righthander who made major-league history by appearing in games for five different teams in one season, was most successful with the Twins, posting a 2.21 ERA in 19 relief appearances totaling 20⅓ innings.