NEW YORK - The Twins spent last night scouring Manhattan for Infinity Stones.

They ordered new bats that were carved with Valyrian steel.

They are ready to take on the Evil Empire once again.

Jake Odorizzi is on the mound today as the Twins and Yankees play the second of three games here. Last night went like so many other games played in this ballpark, as they dropped a 6-3 decision to the Yankees in a game they looked worse than the final score suggested.

Then again, everything here is amplified. We all remember how poorly the Twins have played here. We remember because it's New York. They could have the same record as Oakland but it would not strike a nerve the way it does in New York.

But lets move on...

It figures that the Twins are here when the injury-bitten Yanks start to get healthy. DJ. LeMathieu and a Miguel Andujar are back in the lineup today after recovering from injuries.

Eddie Rosario, after getting Friday off, is back in the Twins lineup. After hitting a homer against Baltimore on April 26, Rosario is in an 0-for-24 slump that has dropped his batting average to .223.

While Rosario has struggled, he does have a knack for stepping up when the lights are brightest. He homered in his first major league at bat. He homered in his first postseason at bat - at Yankee Stadium. Now back at Yankee Stadium, he had to sit in the dugout and watch his team bungle away a 6-3 to the Yankees on Friday.

It won't not be surprising to see him step up today.

A couple of minor league notes:

The Twins have traded infielder Adam Rosales to Cleveland for cash considerations. Rosales was batting .194 in 20 games with Class AAA Rochester. Cleveland will assign Rosales to Class AAA Columbus.

And minor league reliever Dusten Knight is no longer with the organization. For those of you who follow the Twins minor leagues closely, Knight was a hit on social media this season because he liked to do back flips after notching saves. In seven games, he had posted a 1.59 ERA a three saves.

But Knight, 28, has been booted off the team for a violation of team policy. He was not considered much of a prospect.

That's all for now. May the Fourth be with you.

Twins

Mitch Garver, C

Jorge Polanco, SS - .364 vs. Happ

Nelson Cruz, DH - .417 vs. Happ

Eddie Rosario, LF

Marwin Gonzalez, 3B

C.J. Cron, 1B - .167 vs. Happ

Max Kepler, RF

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Byron Buxton, CF 4-for-6 vs. Happ

Jake Odorizzi, RHP

Yankees

DJ LeMathieu, 2B

Luke Voit, 1B

Gary Sanchez, DH

Miguel Andujar, 3B

Gleyber Torres, SS

Brett Gardner, CF

Cameron Maybin, RF

Austin Romine, C

Mike Tauchman, LF

J.A. Happ, LHP