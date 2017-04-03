The Twins’ Opening Day lineup is bizarre.

We’ll be hearing from Paul Molitor soon to hear about the decision-making process, but here’s my first view:

Brian Dozier: He may be comfortable as a leadoff hitter but he’s the team’s most accomplished hitter and most experienced quality player. He belongs in the 3 hole. Robbie Grossman: He is one of the Twins’ best at getting on base, so this technically makes some sense, but this decision has some unintended lineup consequences. Byron Buxton: I think he’d be better of batting leadoff with his head and the bases clear. He profiles as a future No. 3 hitter, but this feels like too big a jump for someone who has had one good month in the big leagues. Joe Mauer: He is not a cleanup hitter. Not even close. His on-base percentage makes him a logical No. 2 hitter, or you could hide his lack of power at the bottom of the order. Cleanup? Nonsense. Miguel Sano: Mauer’s lefthanded bat does break up Buxton and Sano, which is logical in and of itself. Sano should be batting cleanup but he didn’t earn it last year. Jason Castro: I’d rather see Max Kepler here, but we’re nitpicking at this point. Jorge Polanco: This is fine. Kepler: Sure. Eddie Rosario: Why not?

Mauer in the cleanup spot is the least-logical of these decisions. He hasn’t had a .400-or-better slugging percentage since 2013. He’s not a cleanup hitter, so why pretend he is?

