THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games no FSN, 830-AM

Monday, 6:40 p.m: RHP Jose Berrios (6-1, 2.53 ERA) vs. LHP Tyler Skaggs (3-3, 4.70)

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m: RHP Kyle Gibson (3-1, 4.19) vs. RHP Felix Pena (2-1, 3.21)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Jake Odorizzi (5-2, 2.32) vs. RHP Trevor Cahill (2-3, 6.35)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins, with baseball’s best record at 25-14, are 8-3 in May. They are 13-7 at home and have won eight of their past 11 there. … They are 16-16 vs. the Angels at Target Field overall but 6-3 the past three seasons. … 1B C.J. Cron, the Angels’ first-round pick in 2011, played four seasons for Los Angeles, hitting .262 with 59 home runs … RHP Blake Parker pitched for the Angels the past two seasons and led them with 14 saves last year. … DH Nelson Cruz has hit 50 home runs vs. the Angels, more than against any other team. Only Alex Rodriguez (70) has homered more against the Angels; Harmon Killebrew (45) ranks fifth. … The Twins’ scheduled starters this series are a combined 8-1 with a 1.24 ERA in their past three starts. Gibson has a 4.76 career ERA vs. the Angels, but it’s 2.78 over his past five starts. … LF Eddie Rosario is tied for the major league lead in home runs (13) and CF Byron Buxton has the MLB lead in doubles (17).

ANGELS UPDATE

The Angels (19-21) are 8-12 on the road but are 4-2 on their current road trip and have moved into second place in the AL West. … CF Mike Trout has walked an MLB-high 37 times, seven of them intentional, which explains why, for the fourth consecutive season, he leads the AL in on-base percentage (.453). His 1.035 OPS ranks second in the AL among qualified batters, and his 2.8 wins above replacement (WAR) leads all AL players, according to Baseball Reference. … Trout, the 2014 All-Star Game MVP at Target Field, is a career .280 hitter vs. the Twins there but went 3-for-23 (.130) in his past two visits. … Shohei Ohtani will not pitch this season, but he is 4-for-21 (.190) as a DH since returning from elbow ligament replacement surgery. He did not play at Target Field last year. … Albert Pujols has homered at Target Field in four of the past five seasons. … Pena is listed as Tuesday’s starter, but an “opener” has started in front of him in his past three outings. He went seven shutout innings at Detroit on Thursday after 2012 Twins first-round pick Luke Bard pitched the first inning.

PHIL MILLER