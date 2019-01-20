Friday: TwinsFest*, 4-9 p.m.

Saturday: TwinsFest, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: TwinsFest, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Feb. 13: Pitchers and catchers report to spring training, Fort Myers, Fla.

Feb. 18: First full-squad workout at Fort Myers

Feb. 23: First spring training games (split squad) vs. Tampa Bay at Fort Myers and vs. Baltimore in Sarasota, Fla.

March 26: Spring training ends

March 28: Regular-season opener vs. Cleveland at Target Field

* TwinsFest activites at Target Field