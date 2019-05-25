The Twins built a lead on Saturday without home runs for a change, taking advantage of a misplayed fly ball in the outfield that allowed two first-inning runs to score.

But the Twins just can’t help themselves.

Just as it looked like they were going to held without a home run for just the 11th time in 51 games, Ehire Adrianza blasted a three-run home run to right field in the eighth inning, putting the final touches on a 8-1 victory over the White Sox in front of a sellout crowd of 39,139. The Twins have now hit a home run in five straight and 18 of their last 19 games.

Every game isn’t going to be a power show. The Twins just make it seem that way as they have hit 101 home runs and have scored 300 runs in their first 50 games, establishing club records in both categories.

On Saturday they opened the scoring when C.J. Cron’s fly ball to right field baffled Chicago outfielder Charlie Tilson, who initially came in on the ball then moved to his right as ball floated away from him. He dived at the last moment, the ball ticking off his glove. Jonathan Schoop and Eddie Rosario, who both had walked, scored on the play to put the Twins ahead 2-0. Tilson was not charged an error, despite making a meal out of the play.

Jose Abreu hit the first pitch of the fourth inning into the seats in left for a home run that got Chicago within 2-1. It was Abreu’s third career home run against Twins righthander Kyle Gibson.

The Twins responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth, and Cron was in the middle of it all again.

Cron rolled a 0-2 pitch from lefthander Manny Banuelos through the left side of the infield for a RBI single, scoring Schoop and Rosario again, Cron eventually scored on a two-out single by Adrianza as the Twins moved to a 5-1 lead.

Gibson took care of the lead, mixing his pitches effectively to everyone except Abreu, who had two hits off of him. Gibson retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced as he pitched seven innings for the second time this season.

Adrianza finished 3-for-4 with 4 RBI.