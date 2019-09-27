All games on FSN, 830-AM

Friday, 7:15 p.m.: RHP Jose Berrios (13-8, 3.70 ERA) vs. LHP Eric Skoglund (0-2, 7.50)

Saturday, 6:15 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Glenn Sparkman (4-11, 6.11)

Sunday, 2:15 p.m.: RHP Jake Odorizzi (15-7, 3.51) vs. RHP Jorge Lopez (4-9, 3.65)

Twins update

The Twins (99-60) are trying to become the second Twins team to win 100 games (102-60 in 1965). But that is secondary to manager Rocco Baldelli’s goal of using the series to get his pitching staff prepared for the AL Division Series, which starts Friday. … They are a major league best 53-25 on the road and 48-25 vs. the AL Central. … The Twins and Yankees are vying for the all-time season home run record; the Twins lead 301-299. … The Twins have the best bullpen ERA in the AL since Aug. 16 at 3.29 (second best in majors, 150⅓ innings, 55 earned runs). … OF Max Kepler last hit in a game on Sept. 14, but he could get at-bats this weekend in a comeback from a rhomboid strain. IF-OF Marwin Gonzalez (oblique), C Mitch Garver (hip) and IF Ehire Adrianza (oblique) also could see action, if they are healthy.

Royals update

These are the final three games for retiring manager Ned Yost, who is 745-837 in 10 years at the helm but guided the Royals to back-to-back AL pennants, including the 2015 World Series title. … RF Jorge Soler remains tied with injured Angels star Mike Trout for the AL home run lead with 45 and has 112 RBI, fourth best in the league. Soler has gone eight games without a home run since tying Trout. … 2B Whit Merrifield leads the majors with 201 hits. … SS Adalberto Mondesi, who is second in MLB with 43 steals, will have the same surgery Twins CF Byron Buxton had, to repair a labral tear in his left shoulder. Recovery time is six months. Mondesi re-injured his shoulder diving for a ground ball Sunday at Target Field. … The three Royals starters in this series all faced the Twins last weekend. Skoglund took the loss Friday, Sparkman got a no-decision Saturday and Lopez lasted only 2⅓ innings in Sunday’s loss.

Chris Miller