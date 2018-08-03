Three-game series at Target Field

Friday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM

RHP Jake Odorizzi (4-7, 4.58 ERA) vs. RHP Heath Fillmyer (0-1, 3.29)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM

RHP Jose Berrios (10-8, 3.56) vs. RHP Burch Smith (1-2, 6.00)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM

RHP Ervin Santana (0-0, 6.10) vs. LHP Danny Duffy (7-9, 4.50)

Twins update

Their playoff hopes were hanging by a thread at the All-Star break, but it was a three-game sweep by the Royals at Kansas City coming out of the break that was the final straw and pushed the Twins front office into sell mode. The Twins are 3-6 vs. last-place Kansas City this season, although they are 2-1 at Target Field. … 1B Joe Mauer has 588 extra-base hits, nine shy of Tony Oliva for fourth place on the Twins’ all-time list. ... After going hitless in his first two games back from the minor leagues at Boston, 3B Miguel Sano went 4-for-9 in three games against Cleveland, with two doubles.

Royals update

There are some new faces since the teams met two weeks ago. 1B Ryan O’Hearn, called up from Class AAA Omaha, and OF Brett Phillips, acquired from Milwaukee as part of the Mike Moustakas trade, each hit a two-run homer Tuesday to beat the White Sox. … Phillips has a tremendous arm. Playing in center Thursday, he threw out Chicago’s Leury Garcia trying to score; the throw was measured at 100.1 miles per hour by Statcast. ... LF Alex Gordon homered and doubled Wednesday, but the 34-year-old said he is considering retiring when his contract expires after the 2019 season.

La Velle E. Neal III