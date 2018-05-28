THREE-GAME SERIES AT KAUFFMAN STADIUM

Monday, 6:15 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM RHP Lance Lynn (2-4, 6.34 ERA) vs. RHP Jakob Junis (5-3, 3.52)

Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM RHP Kyle Gibson (1-3, 4.02) vs. LHP Danny Duffy (2-6, 6.14)

Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM RHP Fernando Romero (2-1, 1.88) vs. RHP Brad Keller (1-1, 1.77)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins are 10-15 on the road and have lost four in a row. They have lost four in a row overall, too, but are 7-3 against AL Central foes. … This is their first of six series with the Royals. They won the season series last year 11-8, breaking a four-year stretch of Kansas City domination. They are 170-182 all-time in Kauffman Stadium, 5-5 in 2017. … Fernando Rodney has saved 22 victories vs. Kansas City, the most of any opponent he’s faced. … Miguel Sano has hit five home runs in Kauffman Stadium, more than any park except Target Field. … They entered Sunday having batted only .213 in their past dozen games, and averaging only 2.92 runs. But they also have a staff ERA of 2.97 in that time. … Romero has given up fewer than three runs in four of his five career starts, and has struck out 29 batters in 28⅔ innings.

ROYALS UPDATE

After a miserable 5-20 start, the Royals hoped a 7-3 stretch would turn them around. But the losing has resumed — 6-12 since May 9 — and they are battling Chicago to stay out of last place. … They are 7-18 at home and have lost five of their past six at Kauffman. … They have given up the second-most runs in the majors, and blame is widespread. They are the only team in the majors with a staff ERA above 5.00 for both their starting rotation (5.45) and bullpen (5.15). … Keller, who gave up only one run in 12⅔ relief innings in May, will make his first major league start Wednesday. … 3B Mike Moustakas leads the Royals with 11 home runs and 33 RBI.

PHIL MILLER