Mike Quade, Jake Mauer and Doug Mientkiewicz will return to manage Twins’ minor-league teams in 2017, but the latter two have new assignments.

Mientkiewicz, the former Twins first baseman who led Class AA Chattanooga to the Southern League championship in 2015, will return to the Class A Fort Myers Miracle, where he began his managing career in 2013. Mientkiewicz replaces Jeff Smith, who was promoted last month to Paul Molitor’s staff as the Twins’ new first-base coach.

Mauer, brother of the Twins’ first baseman Joe Mauer, will move up to Chattanooga from Class A Cedar Rapids. It’s the highest assignment yet for the 38-year-old St. Paul native, who is entering his 10th season in the Twins’ system. He’ll be replaced with the Kernels by another longtime Twin — former infielder Tommy Watkins, who has served as a hitting coach for eight seasons.

Quade, meanwhile, will return to Class AAA Rochester for a third season, the Red Wings announced.

Coaching staffs for the minor-league clubs will be announced later this week.