AL CENTRAL SHOWDOWN

Where the Twins and Cleveland stand entering tonight’s game:

Category Twins Indians

Record 70-44 68-46

AL Central 1st place 2nd place

Today 2 games ahead 2 behind

On June 2 11½ ahead 11½ behind

Days in first 129 18

Key stat 224 HRs 3.64 ERA

Home record 35-23 38-24

Road record 35-21 30-22