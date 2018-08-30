CLEVELAND -- The Twins and Indians finish their three-game series today (12:10 p.m.) with the game available only on Facebook Watch. Third time the Twins have been a Facebook game this season.

Former Twins closer Glen Perkins (pictured with Twins GM Thad Levine during 2017 spring training) will be the on-air analyst and answer questions from Facebook users. His media-pass photo is his uniformed mug shot from his playing days.

Shortstop Jorge Polanco (hamstring) is still out of the lineup.

The Twins will throw Jake Odorizzi (5-8, 4.38 ERA) against righty Mike Clevinger (9-7, 3.30).

Twins won 4-3 last night to even the series 1-1 and even the season series 9-9. If the Twins win the season series today they will still be 12 games behind the first-place Indians in the AL Central as September nears and the Byron Buxton question pops up.

Here are the lineups: