The Twins, just a half-game out of first place in the AL Central, may be close to shoring up their biggest weakness: starting pitching.
Minnesota “is in the final stages of making a deal” for Braves lefthander Jaime Garcia, according to a source with knowledge of the negotiations. Garcia is a nine-year veteran, eight of them with the St. Louis Cardinals, who owns a career 3.65 ERA, though it has slipped to 4.33 this season.
Garcia earns $12 million this season, and is still owed roughly $4.7 million for the remaining two months. He can be a free agent after the season.
Garcia, traded to Atlanta last winter for pitcher John Gant and two minor leaguers, has seven games of postseason experience, including starts in Games 2 and 6 of the 2011 World Series against Texas. Garcia’s postseason record is 0-3, but with a respectable 3.94 ERA.
The deal could include another player from Atlanta coming to Minnesota, though not necessarily a major leaguer. Atlanta is expected to receive Twins prospects in the deal, which was first reported by Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.
Medical issues are being explored by the Twins; Garcia has had an injury-plagued career, including surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome in 2014, and groin and shoulder issues the past couple of seasons. Garcia has never pitched more than 194 innings in a season, and that was in 2011, when he was 24. But the 31-year-old Garcia has not missed a start for the Braves this season, and last Sunday allowed one run over seven innings in a victory against Arizona.
The Twins have used 11 different starting pitchers this season, a group that owns a cumulative 4.91 ERA. Only the White Sox’s and Orioles’ rotations have fared worse this season.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.