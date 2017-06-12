Gallery: Twins Byron Buxton watched the ball hit by Mitch Haniger bounce over the centerfield wall for a 2 RBI ground rule double in the second inning.

Gallery: Mitch Haniger and Ben Gamel were greeted by teammates after scoring in the first inning.

Gallery: Mariners first baseman Danny Valencia fielded a ball hit by Max Kepler in the first innng.

Gallery: Twins shortstop Ehire Adrianza caught a pop fly hit by Robinson Cano for an out in the first inning.

Gallery: Seattle Mariners first baseman Danny Valencia caught a ball to get Byron Buxton out at first base on a close play in the second inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins CBO Derek Falvey spoke after the Minnesota Twins selected JSerra Catholic High School SS/OF Royce Lewis with the first pick of the 2017 MLB draft.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins fans Matthew Foley, 12, of Eagan and sisters Britney and Lindsay Schlueter of Coon Rapids and Andover reacted after the Minnesota Twins selected JSerra Catholic High School SS/OF Royce Lewis with the first pick of the 2017 MLB draft.

Gallery: Royce Lewis was projected on the big screen at Target Field after being selected first overall in the 2017 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins.

If the Twins want to end their perplexing struggles at Target Field, they had better start pitching better. Holding onto first place is difficult when your team needs multiple touchdowns per game just to keep pace.

Adalberto Mejia turned in a clunker Monday, allowing nine runs (eight earned) in less than four innings, as the Twins opened an 11-game homestand by getting walloped by Seattle 14-3.

Once again, it got so bad the Twins turned to backup catcher Chris Gimenez for his fifth relief appearance this season. He was one out from his fourth scoreless outing before the Mariners got to him for two more runs.

The Twins suffered their sixth consecutive home loss, and they have allowed at least seven runs in each of their past five games at Target Field. That includes something Paul Molitor dubbed “The Houston Debacle,” the three-game Astros sweep last month by a combined score of 40-16.

The Twins recovered by going 6-4 on their road trip to Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco. With a 20-9 road record for the season — a sharp contrast to their 11-20 home record — they were eager to turn things around this homestand.

After Seattle, comes a four-game set with second-place Cleveland, followed by three against the White Sox.

Twins pitching coach Neil Allen spoke with Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Adalberto Mejia in the second inning. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ � cgonzalez@startribune.com - June 11, 2017, Minneapolis, MN, Target Field, MLB, Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners

But while fans were dissecting Minnesota’s pick of Royce Lewis with the No. 1 overall selection in Monday’s draft, Mejia was struggling through his worst start of the season. The Mariners had a 6-2 lead by the second inning.

Mejia, 23, has been a pleasant surprise for the Twins, winning a starting job out of spring training and bouncing back after a demotion to Class AAA Rochester.

Before Monday, he hadn’t given up more than three earned runs in any of his previous eight starts. But there were warning signs. He got pulled from his first start at Chicago after getting just five outs with 51 pitches.

Mejia, acquired from the Giants last July in the Eduardo Nunez trade, lived somewhat dangerously in his other Twins starts. He had allowed a combined 43 hits and walks in 32-1/3 innings but minimized that damage by holding opponents to a .109 batting average (6-for-55) with runners on base.

Mejia (1-2) was shaky from the outset this time before an announced crowd of 16,996. He issued a leadoff walk to Ben Gamel and made a throwing error on a ball hit in front of the mound by Mitch Haniger, instantly putting runners at second and third. Nelson Cruz made Mejia pay with a two-run single up the middle.

Joe Mauer answered in the bottom of the first, lining a two-run double into the left-center gap against Mariners starter Yovani Gallardo (3-6).

But the Mariners kept pouring it on against Mejia in the second, getting five consecutive hits at one point. Haniger drilled a ground rule double to center with the bases loaded, Robinson Cano had an RBI single, and Cruz added a sacrifice fly.

Mejia made it through the third inning unscathed, but Seattle loaded the bases again in the fourth. Molitor went to his bullpen after Kyle Seager beat out a double play ball, making it 7-2.

Alex Wimmers entered and quickly gave up consecutive run-scoring singles, with both of those runs charged to Mejia, whose ERA ballooned from 4.18 to 5.75.