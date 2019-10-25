James Rowson, who as hitting coach for the Twins watched his team set a major league record for home runs in 2019, has been hired as bench coach by the Miami Marlins, a league source confirmed.

Rowson will also have the title of "offensive coordinator" for the Marlins, who had the worst record in the National League at 57-105.

The 43-year-old Rowson was a former minor league hitting coordinator for the Cubs and the Yankees when he was hired on former Twins manager Paul Molitor's staff for the 2017 season.

It's that Yankees connection that is in play here. Miami CEO Derek Jeter finished up his Hall of Fame worthy career while Rowson was in the organization. Marlins vice president in charge of player development and scouting Gary Denbo held a similar role with the Yankees while Rowson was their minor league hitting coordinator from 2014-2016,

Now Rowson will be Don Mattingly's right hand man with Florida, putting one step away from the manager's chair. Rowson interviewed for the Twins managerial opening a year ago before the club settled on Rocco Baldelli.

The Twins hit 307 homers in 2019 and were the first team in history with five 30-home run hitters (Nelson Cruz 41, Max Kepler 36, Miguel Sano 34, Eddie Rosario 32, Mitch Garver 31) and also the first team with eight 20 home run hitters (C.J. Cron 25, Jonathan Schoop 23, Jorge Polanco 22). They were second in the major leagues in batting average and slugging percentage (behind Houston), and had the sixth fewest strikeouts in MLB.

"I thought we'd hit some home runs," Rowson said in September. "You could see the power from the first day at spring training. I'm an optimistic guy, but even I can't stand here and tell you that I thought we'd put up some of these crazy numbers."

This is the second loss from the Twins group of hitting instructors. Last week, minor league hitting coordinator Peter Fatse was hired to become the Red Sox assistant hitting coach for the major league club.

Rudy Hernandez remains as the Twins assistant hitting coach.