ANOTHER BAD SIGN
The Twins have been swept every time they have lost the first two games in a playoff series:
1969 ALCS Orioles 3, Twins 0
After two extra-inning losses in Baltimore, the Twins fell flat at home in an 11-2 loss.
1970 Orioles 3, Twins 0
Jim Palmer pitched a complete game vs. the Twins in Game 3 for the second year in a row.
2006 A’s 3, Twins 0
Brad Radke, after missing most of September, gave up four runs in his final MLB game.
2009 Yankees 3, Twins 0
Nick Punto got caught in a rundown as the tying run in the Twins’ final game at the Dome.
2010 Yankees 3, Twins 0
The lone time the Twins had home-field advantage vs. New York, not that it helped any.
