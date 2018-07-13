You won't be able to buy Papa John's pizza at Target Field starting tonight.

The Twins have "indefinitely suspended" the pizza chain from Target Field, team communications director Dustin Morse told City Pages.

The action came after company founder John Schnatter used the n-word during a company conference call in May, during which he was discussing how to combat negative publicity about the brand.

Major League Baseball has also suspended a promotion involving the pizza company.

Schnatter has resigned as chairman of the board at Papa John's and as a trustee at the University of Louisville, where the school also has a contract to call the football stadium Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

Papa John's isn't the only pizza option at Target Field. Pizza Luce and Freschetta's both have stands at the ballpark, and handmade pizzas are available in the Delta 360 Club, which has restricted access.