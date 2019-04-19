– The Twins’ 2019 schedule was front-loaded with off days, just in case there were weather problems. Now that those off days are over, the bad weather has arrived.

A steady rain soaked Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday, forcing the Orioles to postpone tonight’s game with the Twins until Saturday. A traditional one-admission doubleheader will begin at 3:05 p.m. Central time, with the regularly scheduled game to follow.

The postponement makes Friday the seventh day without baseball in the 22-day-old 2019 season. The Twins were scheduled for an MLB-high five days off during the first two weeks, and have now lost two games to weather. A snowstorm in Minnesota prevented last Friday’s home game with the Tigers to be put off until May 11.

The Twins have not announced whether their pitching plans have changed for Saturday’s doubleheader. Jose Berrios was scheduled to start Friday’s game, with Martin Perez on the mound Saturday.