– So much for that.

The Twins and Indians will have to wait until Saturday to get their pivotal AL Central series underway. Officially, anyway.

The opener of the three-game showdown was postponed by rain.

The teams played two full innings Friday night and were tied 2-2 before powerful thunderstorms swept through Progressive Field. The game was called after a wait of 1 hour, 57 minutes.

It will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday. Game 1, a do-over, will begin at 12:10 p.m. Central time. The nightcap will begin at 6:10 p.m., the scheduled starting time.

The Twins entered the series leading the Indians by 3 1/2 games.

Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli had already planned to use his bullpen in Saturday’s game, and the rainout will make things more challenging for the Twins.

Mike Clevinger, who has won his past 10 decisions, will start Saturday’s opener for Cleveland.

If there was one positive for the Twins, they were closer to full strength as Miguel Sano and Max Kepler returned from injuries on Friday.

This is a develoing story. Come back to startribune.com for more on Friday night’s events.